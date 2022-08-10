Commissioners to meet twice on Monday

The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10.

At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.

The agenda includes a variety of topics. Commissioners will consider applying for and accepting federal funds of $100,000 from the local assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund and authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the application.

The court will discuss spending $1,025,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to install a new 275-foot radio tower in the precinct one yard and upgrade the sheriff and EMS radio transmitters to digital. The county applied for a grant but did not receive it.

Procedures and actions of the committee selected to review the county subdivision regulations will be reviewed. The committee was directed to examine and clarify the rules approved about two years ago and bring recommendations.

Other topics include: Allowing the sheriff to accept unanticipated revenue of $2,399.76 from Law Enforcement Partners; consider a memo of understanding with the Abilene Recovery Council; electric utility easement and covenant of access to install an electric meter pole in the Forestburg precinct one yard; allowing precinct one to place items in auction; review plans and plat for the FM 1125 RV Park in precinct two; approve a preliminary plat of 15 lots in North Bowie Estates in precinct two and final plat for lots 1-7 Lake Point in precinct four.