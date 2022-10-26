County jail roof to be replaced

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners accepted a quote to replace the sheriff’s office/jail roof, accepted the 2022 tax roll and approved a new service agreement for credit card processing in the tax office during its Monday meeting.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas presented the quote from Lydick-Hooks Roofing of Wichita Falls for $128,600. This company is on the TIPS buyboard a purchasing cooperative for governmental entities in Texas, therefore, bids are not required. Last month Thomas asked to obtain a quote due to ongoing leaks and spongy areas of the roof that are only getting worse.

