October 4, 1949 – October 5, 2022

SUNSET – Donita L. Hill, 73, died on Oct. 5, 2022.

A service of remembrance was at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset.

Hill was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Selma, CA to R.L. and Helen Oney. She graduated from high school and married George Hill. After their second child, they followed her parents, relocating to Sunset and went on to have three more children. She was a skilled homemaker and loving parent.

She is preceeded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, April Poteet and sons, Joseph and Johnny Hill.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Davis, Bowie and Amanda Hill, Sunset; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Oney, R.C. Oney, Leonard Oney and Shane Oney and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.