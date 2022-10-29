Early voting ends Nov. 4; Saturday voting on Oct. 29 at Montague location

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections, along with local school board and city council races, will continue through Nov. 4.

On Oct. 29 there will be early voting 8 a.m. to noon only at the courthouse annex.

For the rest of the week locations are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The extended day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Locations are: Courthouse annex, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bible Baptist Church in Bowie.