Early voting opens strong in Montague County

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election opened strong Monday with a total of 543 ballots cast on opening day with the numbers growing to 701 by late Tuesday morning.

Persons who wish to vote early may do so through Nov. 4. The ballots feature national and state races, and in Montague County four entities will have elections for school board and city council. All the county government posts on the ballot are running unopposed.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the first day opened smoothly with no problems at any of the four locations in the county. Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday during the 10-day period. The extended hours day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 only.

The voting locations are as follows: Montague County Courthouse an-

nex, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

This year a half-day Saturday voting day has been added on Oct. 29. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the courthouse annex location only.

Those who may wish to request a ballot by mail have until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to submit that application. An application may be printed off the county website, co.montague.tx.us and click the elections tab. A voter can also find the requirements to receive a ballot by mail