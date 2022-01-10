Engineers hired for Nelson Street repairs

By BARBARA GREEN editor@bowienewsonline.com

Hayter Engineering was retained by the City of Bowie for services on the Nelson Street culvert replacement, but not before several councilors questioned if there were any less expensive options or if the services are negotiable.

The engineering firm has done several projects for the city and began looking at the repairs when the street was closed back on Aug. 21. After several days of heavy rain, a section of Nelson Street caved in prompting the street’s closure for safety concerns. Engineers have examined the site, and a couple of contractors looked to provide an estimate for repairs close to $2 million.

City Manager Bert Cunnigham reviewed the agreement that outlined the scope of services by Hayter on the project.

Engineering will be completed for the installation of double 11 ft. X 6 ft. reinforced box culverts in a drainage ditch crossing Nelson just east of Mill, east to the intersection with Lamb Street, then north along Lamb to tie into the existing drainage ditch. The boxes replace the rusted-out culverts that run under Nelson from the park.

A 4 ft. X 2 ft. concrete culvert will be placed from the intersection of Mill and Nelson east to the drainage ditch plus the installation of a new larger inlet box drain at the intersection of Mill and Nelson including any required street repair.

Headwalls will be created for the new culverts at Nelson, plus a new curb and gutter along Nelson and full-width street reconstruction. A water line on Nelson will be replaced. Hayter also will handle the bid process and construction review.

The proposed fee schedule totals $183,902 for engineering services.

