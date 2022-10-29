Ad

ER opening date could come before the end of the year according to Faith Community

10/29/2022 NEWS 0

Mike Cosentino, program director for Decatur Air Evac conducted the recent helicopter landing zone safety course at the future freestanding ER in Bowie. Area first responders were invited to attend to learn how to work around and with the helicopter crew. The landing site near the ER has been refurbished and is ready. (News photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
It’s been a little more than a year since the management of Faith Community Health System announced it would be providing emergency medical services to Bowie at the former hospital location.
Today, 14 months later, Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community, exclaims, “There is no one more ready than I am for this to open.”
While everyone may be ready, supply chain shortages continue to create delays, but Beaman said he anticipates an announcement soon.
“We do not yet have a date, however, it is much closer, and I hope to have a definitive time frame before the end of 2022, when we can announce when it will open,” said Beaman.

