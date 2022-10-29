ER opening date could come before the end of the year according to Faith Community

By BARBARA GREEN

It’s been a little more than a year since the management of Faith Community Health System announced it would be providing emergency medical services to Bowie at the former hospital location.

Today, 14 months later, Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community, exclaims, “There is no one more ready than I am for this to open.”

While everyone may be ready, supply chain shortages continue to create delays, but Beaman said he anticipates an announcement soon.

“We do not yet have a date, however, it is much closer, and I hope to have a definitive time frame before the end of 2022, when we can announce when it will open,” said Beaman.

