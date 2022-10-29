Fall Book Sale opens Nov. 3

The fall Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library begins on Nov. 3 in the meeting room of the Bowie Public Library.

This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adults and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos, audio books and other items.

The book sale will take place during regular library hours: Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the programs and activities of the library. Come early for the best selection, but new titles may appear every day.