Gayla Sue Powers

June 19, 1954 – October 18, 2022

BOWIE – Gayla Sue Tindol Powers, 68, passed away Oct. 18, 2022 in Bowie.

A memorial service was at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Steven Martinez as the officiant.

Gayla was born on June 19, 1954 in Rockdale to William Harvey and Betty Jeanette Carr Tindol. After attending Bowie High School, Gayla continued her pursuit of knowledge for the rest of her life through a love of reading and devotion to a diverse array of interests including artistic endeavors, local and Native American history, study and collection of Indian artifacts, gardening and genealogy. She had an outgoing personality that lit up people’s hearts. She was strong and independent in thought and an advocate for the rights of children with disabilities and special needs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey and Betty Tindol and brother, Jerry Russell.

Gayla is survived by her husband of 37 years, Brian; daughter, Heather Slack and husband Brian; son, Spencer Moore and wife Heather; son, Mason Powers; daughter, Madeleine Powers; grandsons, Harrison Lopez, Joshua Slack, William Slack and Nicholas Willett and sister, Ginger Odle and husband Neal.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Senior Citizens Project in Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

