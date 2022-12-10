Gowan jailed for aggravated assault with a knife

Josiah Gowan

A 41-year-old Bowie man was arrested by local police this past week accused of aggravated assault with knife.

Josiah James Gowan was jailed on Oct. 5 for complaints of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, plus unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit/debit card abuse.

Police Chief Guy Green said Charla McDaniel, 407 E. Williams, called 911 at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 5 reporting she was hurt. The report states she was whispering and the dispatcher could hear a male in the background.

