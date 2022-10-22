Grant to fund dam study of Old Bowie Lake

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council selected an engineer for a dam safety review at Old Bowie Lake and named an administrator for Community Block grants during this week’s meeting.

City Manager Bert Cunningham last month told the council about a grant that was available to fund the creation of an emergency action dam safety plan for Old Bowie Lake. The grant is offered through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality which oversees water issues in the state. The study will determine needs and estimate costs.

Cunningham said there is no obligation on the city to make the repairs, however, he understands if any federal or state funds become available to make repairs having the plan ready could be helpful. He added back in 2015 the Federal Emergency Management Agency offered money to make the repairs, but the previous city administration said no.

