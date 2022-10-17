Hansard competes in collegiate bass tournament

Recent Nocona graduate and former Red River High School Bass Club competitor Kooper Hansard competed last weekend in the Collegiate Bass Championship at Lake Dardanelle in Russellville, AR.

Competing as part of the Tarleton State University Bass Club in a boat by himself, he finished the day catching three fish and finishing 106th place overall.

Only the top two heaviest fish get weighed from each competitor and his fish weighed in at 2.19 pounds and 3.57 pounds for a total of 5.76 pounds.

Hansard spent the previous four days getting some practice reps in at that lake in preparation leading up to the tournament.

Unfortunately, a cool front came in on Saturday that completely changed up the conditions he had been practicing in and forced him to adjust.

Still, Hansard did well as the field had more than 200 teams with several not bringing in any fish after two days.