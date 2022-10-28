May 10, 1936 – October 23, 2022

BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur.

The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

DeMoss was born May 10, 1936 in Ringgold to Clyde and Nora Mae DeMoss and was one of 11 siblings. During the years he worked many places in the manufactured housing industry, including Nashua and Charter Mobile Homes, as a quality control and final finish supervisor. He also worked at Bowie Industries and retired as a maintenance technician at Bellmire Nursing Home after 10 years.

On May 2, 1964 he married Juanita Lou Hamilton in Wichita Falls. They raised their family in Wichita Falls, Henrietta and Ringgold before moving to Bowie. He loved playing his guitar with his brothers and their friends and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita; sons, John Chambers and Rick Chambers and brother, Melton DeMoss.

He is survived by three children, Darlene Crowell, Dickson, OK, Jerry DeMoss, Bowie and Mike DeMoss, Ryan, OK; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Beatrice Dill-Pitchford, Bowie, Clifford DeMoss, Ringgold, Gene DeMoss, Bowie, Joyce Swaggert, Saginaw, Faye Pittman, Bowie, Melvin DeMoss, Bowie, Nelda Hamilton, Ringgold, Richard DeMoss, Wichita Falls and Ray DeMoss, Bowie and countless nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.