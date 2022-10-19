10/19/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0

Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Laura Hefley with a proclamation for Henry Insurance honored with a Texas Treasure Business Award.

By BARBARA GREEN
A Bowie City Council member was surprised Monday night as Laura Hefley received the Texas Treasure Historic Business Award for her firm, Henry Insurance.
Hefley was presented with a proclamation from Mayor Gaylynn Burris for the award, which was sought by the Bowie Community Development. This award honors long-established Texas businesses playing a significant role in Texas history for Montague County and Bowie having provided employment since and being family-owned since Jan. 1, 1966.

