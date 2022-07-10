Hotmix to be laid next week on U.S. 82

NOCONA — A paving crew will be laying hotmix next week on the U.S. Highway 82 Expansion project between Nocona and Ringgold. They will start Monday, Oct. 10th with the new Eastbound lanes between FM 1816 and Nocona. Then the crew will work on the new Westbound lanes from Belknap to Crenshaw Rd. The paving work will be done in the right of way. The impact to traffic will continue to be minor and both lanes of travel will remain open. Motorists should remain alert to large pavement delivery semis going in and out of the existing main lanes of traffic. The contractor is expecting to start beam hanging as soon as the end of the week, weather permitting. Beam hanging will also require long-haul trucks in the construction zone to deliver beams