Howard case investigators given Award of Excellence from U.S. Attorney

Two veteran law enforcement investigators from Montague County were honored along with two FBI agents with the U.S. Attorney’s Award of Excellence presented in an Oct. 7 ceremony.

Kevin Benton and Chris Hamilton were recognized for their investigative efforts that led to the Ricky Howard sexual exploitation trial last July. Despite the court declaring a mistrial due to juror injury, the 60-year-old Nocona man pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham hosted the award of excellence which recognizes federal, state and local law enforcement and agency partners for their distinguished service. Each recipient is nominated by someone in the U.S. Attorney’s office, then rigorously vetted by a committee of district senior leaders. Meacham stated it is very competitive and meant to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of their partners.

Benton, who now serves as Montague County judge and is a former DA investigator, had worked closely with 97th District Attorney Investigator Chris Hamilton on the Howard case. FBI Special Agent David Burns and FBI TFO/Grand Prairie Police Detective Brandon Poor also were recognized.

