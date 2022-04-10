April 22, 1932 – October 2, 2022

FORESTBURG – Imogene Brewer, 90, passed away on Oct. 2nd, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery.

Imogene was born April 22, 1932 in Mallard, TX to John and Nina Holland. She married Elmo Brewer on Feb. 10, 1951 in Norman, OK. Together they raised three children and ranched on the land where her husband was raised. Imogene loved to sew and made most of her family’s clothes.

After they finished raising their family, she and Elmo enjoyed square dancing and traveling with her brothers and sisters. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bowie and the Eastern Star. Imogene’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter were the light of her life and what she lived for.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmo Brewer; daughter, Channa Brewer; sisters, Anna Belle Clement, Ola Faye Jones, Lucille Hogan, Ilene Cunningham and Nina Mae Henderson and brother, Weldon Holland.

Imogene is survived by her sons, Gary Brewer and wife Arlene, Bowie and Terry Brewer and wife Cindy, Forestburg; brothers, Kenneth Holland, Nocona and James Holland and wife Barbara, Mansfield; grandchildren, Elesha Green and husband Guy, Carissa Hopson and husband Rowdy, Andrea Green and husband Brandon, Todd Brewer and wife Rachel and Evan Brewer and wife Randi; 12 great-grandchildren, Tristen Padgett and husband Jeffrey, Lane Hopson and wife Brooklyn, Brylie and Brenley Green, Lileigh Brewer, Ainsley Green, G. W. Brewer, Brayten Green, Isaac Brewer, Nathan Brewer, Chanten Green and Lydia Brewer and one great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Padgett.

The family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Bowie Building Fund at 307 Lindsey St. Bowie, TX 76230; the Bowie Mission, P.O. Box 691 Bowie, TX 76230; Christ Can or Montague County Cowboy Church Youth Building Fund, P.O. Box 4 Montague, TX 76251.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

