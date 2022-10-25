August 31, 1939 – October 20, 2022

NOCONA – Ina Mae Love, 83, died on Oct. 20, 2022 at Nocona Grace Care Center.

Visitation was on Oct. 24 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A graveside service was on Oct. 25 at Nocona Cemetery.

Love was born to Oscar and Maxine Martin on Aug. 31, 1939. She taught vacation Bible school and Sunday school for many years at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. She had a green thumb that could grow any plant and she loved the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys no matter if they were winning or losing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nina Koehler and Jerri Ann; husband, Duane Love and many cousins.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslieann Griffin; son, Jonathan Love; four nieces; brother, James Martin; four granddaughters and numerous great-nieces and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.