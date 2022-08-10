Play cast prepares to open this week

Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?

Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts as the group presents, “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” by Tim Kelly.

Meet the Saltmarsh family; Uncle Silas – the oldest living maniac in Massachusetts and his nieces Arabella and Hepzibah as well as his nephew Ebenezer as we wait out this latest storm with their other guests, with all the chaos that ensues.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13-14, and 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Silver Strings Country Ballroom and Event Center, 500 North Smythe.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.bowieallianceforedcuationandthearts.com/events.

This cast of characters is brought to life by another bunch of characters including Jennifer Collins, Michelle Meier, Lia Meier, Audi Post, Brandon Stott, Katie Howell-Chapman, Samantha Cox, Tammy Byork, Stephanie Post, Ryan Parson, Ashley Keyes, Sherryll Thigpen, Boyd Hulstine, Zenock Lindsay, Jake Cox, Ammon Lindsay and Cindy Roller. It is directed by Melanie Stott.