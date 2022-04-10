December 26, 1941 – September 20, 2022

NOCONA – James Monroe Elliott, 80, died on Sept. 20, 2022 in Nocona.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13, at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

Elliott was born on Dec. 26, 1941 in Nocona to Clarence Elliott and Velma Elliott Teichman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Vlema; step-father, Lawrence (Bud) Teichman; son, James Edward Elliott and one sister-in-law.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rhonda; daughters, Vylinda Berta and Oneita Poor both of Odessa; sons, Jeremy and Clarence Elliott both of Nocona; sister, Patricia Zingale, North Royalton, OH; brother, Michael Elliott, Odessa; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.