Jazz & tacos to be served up Oct. 18

How about some tacos and jazz music? The Bowie High School Jazz Band will be featured at a taco bar fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the high school cafeteria. A concert by the band will follow at 7 p.m.

Cost is $10 per plate and includes tacos, refried beans, rice, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, tea and dessert. This dinner is sponsored by the Bowie Band Boosters.