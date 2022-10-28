November 21,1933 – October 26, 2022

BOWIE – John Neal Roper, 88, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chuck Jestis officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

John Neal Roper was born Nov. 21, 1933 in Dumont, TX, but has called Bowie his home for many years. On Jan. 12, 2013, John married Clementene Dill Barker. He worked as a marble layer and created beautiful work with marble, tile and wood all over Montague, Cook and Denton counties. He attended The Old Country Church in Bowie.

His greatest accomplishments on this earth were in his humorous stories, his witty smile and the kindness of his heart. John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will live forever in the hearts of many and be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George T. and Alice Roper; previous wife, Ann Roper; brothers, Homer and Arlen; sisters, Lois and Rose and children, Ricky Dean, Debra K. Roper and Marvin Horton.

John is survived by his wife, Clementene Roper; children, Mary Sue Harris and husband Robin, Ginger Cade, Karen Adams and Kathy Weaver and numerous grandchildren, great-grand-children, extended family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication