May 13, 1932 – October 23, 2022

BOWIE – June Ellen Jennings, 90, passed away Oct. 23, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor John Little officiating.

June was born May 13, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to Samuel and Eleanor Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl O’Neal Jennings; grandson, David O’Neal Jennings Jr.; sister, Barbara Harper and son-in-law, Bill Winter

June is survived by her son, David Jennings and wife Deby, Mooresboro, NC; daughters, Linda Winter, Iowa Park and Ellen Degler and husband Brian, Bowie; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in honor of June.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid Publication