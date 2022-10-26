Lady Rabbits lock up second place finish

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won at Vernon last week in straight sets to seal up second place in the district standings.

The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Lions in straight sets, with little drama going into the ending of either of them.

Bowie was coming off a tough one-sided loss to district champion Holliday, putting to bed any dreams about unseating the highly touted Lady Eagles as champs.

Still, the Lady Rabbits had something to play for with an expected playoff run coming up.

Bowie did not show any mercy against a Vernon team that is several games out of the playoff picture. The Lady Rabbits won with set scores being 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10. No individual statistics were available due to technical difficulties according to the coaching staff.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.