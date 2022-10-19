Lady Rabbits sweep City View 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won an important match against City View at home on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits dominated in straight sets 3-0 against a Lady Mustang team that was hoping it could challenge Bowie for the second spot in the district standings with a win.

Bowie bounced back after an unexpected loss to Henrietta by beating Jacksboro, but City View was the team sitting one game back of the Lady Rabbits. City View had won four of its six district wins by taking matches to five sets, including a win in the first round against Henrietta.

A win against Bowie would have set up a scenario where the teams might have had to have a play-in for the second seed if things worked out like they did in the first round the rest of the way.

Early on it looked like the Lady Mustangs came to play as they took an early 7-3 lead. Bowie then flipped the script and went on an 11-4 run to take a 14-11 lead. From there, the Lady Rabbits took over even more, eventually winning the set with little drama 25-16.

The second set proved to be more competitive. The biggest lead early on was Bowie getting a three-point lead up 14-11, but the Lady Mustangs came back to cut the lead to 18-17.

From there the Lady Rabbits closed out the set strong, winning seven of the next nine points to win the set 25-19 and take a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw no let down from Bowie as it quickly grew a lead to 11-4. City View never recovered, with only several points from the Lady Mustangs near the end allowing the final score to seem closer than it was as Bowie won 25-19 and the match 3-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.