Local officials attend PIO training for emergencies

On Sept 22-23, several locals from Montague County traveled to the Region 9 Service Center for Public Information Training offered by Texas Division of Emergency Management instructors Lance Liggett and Greg Goettsch.

The two-day class covered aspects ranging from social media to press conferences. The class had a media panel which included two of the class students Chris Horgen, PIO with City of Wichita Falls formerly of KAUZ Channel 6, and Cindy Roller, Bowie Community Development executive director and former newspaper/radio editor, along with Kaylin McGlothen of KFDX Channel 3.

