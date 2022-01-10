Ad

Local officials attend PIO training for emergencies

On Sept 22-23, several locals from Montague County traveled to the Region 9 Service Center for Public Information Training offered by Texas Division of Emergency Management instructors Lance Liggett and Greg Goettsch.
The two-day class covered aspects ranging from social media to press conferences. The class had a media panel which included two of the class students Chris Horgen, PIO with City of Wichita Falls formerly of KAUZ Channel 6, and Cindy Roller, Bowie Community Development executive director and former newspaper/radio editor, along with Kaylin McGlothen of KFDX Channel 3.

Attending Public Information Training were: (Back) Bowie Police Chief Guy Green, Texas Division of Emergency Management Instructors Greg Goettsch and Lance Liggett, Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page and Bowie School Superintendent Blake Enlow. (Front) Montague Emergency Communications Team PIO and Bowie Councilwoman Stephanie Post, Montague County Emergency Management Coordinator Kelly McNabb, Bowie City Secretary Sandy Page and Bowie Community Development Board Executive Director Cindy Roller. (Courtesy photo)

