Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News

During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper.

This month I look back at the Centennial edition of the Bowie News published July 24, 1958. This was a celebration of Montague County’s Centennial and encompassed 92 pages, a massive undertaken for the small staff. The actual birthday for the county was Aug. 2, 1958.

This commemorative edition was prepared during the transition of Mr. and Mrs. Harlow E. Tibbetts buying the newspaper from H.I. Trout in April 1953. The Tibbetts began working on the project in January researching receiving, writing and editing a compilation of county history.

Each of the 12 sections offers a window into each community of Montague County. Their unique history, founding pioneers and businesses.

The sections were printed from April 7 to May 5, with the front page showcasing the complete centennial program that featured programs in Ringgold, Spanish Fort, Saint Jo, Forestburg, Bowie, Nocona, Montague, a county-wide program at the courthouse and a bonfire ceremony that was the climax of activities that ran July 27-Aug. 2.

Community programs included parades historical reviews, music, lunch, a queen coronation for Sylvia Hamilton the 1958 Centennial Queen, an old style “revue,” marker dedication, fiddler’s contest and several street dances. It was noted that Mrs. Mose Johnson was the 1858 Queen of Bowie.

The bonfire ceremony that wrapped up the week sounds fantastic. On Aug. 2 at 9:30 p.m. bonfires were lighted simultaneously on four high points in the county and one place in Oklahoma.

It was expected they could be seen from most places in the county. Bonfires were set at Queen’s Peak near Bowie, Jim Ned Lookout between Montague and Forestburg, Gordon’s Mountain near Saint Jo, Blue Mound near Nocona and Ketchum’s Bluff due north of Nocona in Oklahoma.

The bonfires were under the auspices of the Boy Scouts, assisted by the Forestburg 4-H Club. It was sponsored by Historical Committee chaired by Glenn Wilson.

While the edition was filled with centennial items, it also had some news of the day. Here are some of the highlights.

Page one, section two

State Park At Lake Amon Carter Urged by Rep. Tony Fenoglio

Three improvements to Lake Amon Carter are suggested by Rep. Tony Fenoglio, he told the News this week.

“To build the lake as an attraction to tourists and to make it more useful for Montague County citizens, I will work for a paved farm-to-market road around the lake; the creation of a state park at the lake and the completion of the farm-to-market road south to Crafton,” he said.

Rep. Fenoglio said he felt a state park was badly needed in this area and that Lake Amon Carter was a logical spot for it to be located.

“I am going to work for all three projects,” he emphasized but added that it would be easier to get the paved road around the lake if it were to be declared a state park area.

Noting that the location of a state park her would “build Bowie tremendously,” Fenoglio urged support for the proposition from all county citizens.

Fenoglio is seeking re-election from the 71st legislative district this year.

Page one, section five

Late Lee Bailey Had Framed Copy Of First Paper Published In County

The late Lee Bailey furnished The Bowie News a framed copy of the first newspaper published in Montague County – The Frontier News. it is believed tht the Frontier News as the first paper in the county as its states in its first issue of June 6, 1876 under the head “Salutatory.” “The publication of a paper in this county is an untried experiment.”

W.L. Lyles was listed as editor of the paper and Lyles & Ryan as publishers.

Lee Bailey came into possession of the first copy as his sister, Ellen Bailey, Later Mrs. R.D. Rugeley, was “keeping company” with W.L. Lyles. Lee was told that Lyles kept the first copy of the paper off the press and when he called upon Miss Ellen Bailey that night he handed her the first copy of the paper off the press.

Price of this county’s first newspaper was $2 per year. The paper has three columns on each page and was 9 inches X 12 inches. The following advertisements of Montague firms appeared in the first issue of The Frontier News.

J.B. Ryan & Co., dealers in dry goods.

R.J. Furgeson, attorney at law.

Stephen and Matlock, attorneys at law.

A.J. Talley, drug goods.

J.M. Loving, livery stable.

Montague Hotel, W.J. Brown, prop.

The newspaper had the following articles head “Rail Road:”

Just now, no people should be more interested in a railroad than the inhabitants of Montague and immediate vicinity.

The Dallas and Wichita railroad promised the people of Montague town, that if they will give one-half of their town property, that the road shall be built within a quarter of the public square; should they do this, let us inquire from a financial standpoint. This road is the only one pointing west of here that has offered us anything. It is the only road that can be induced to come to us; for the Sherman, Wichita and Panhandle Road will run up Red River, north of us 17 miles.

The Rail Road which is in prospect from Coffeyville, Kansas will run west of 20 miles, so we can expect nothing from either of them. Then let us stubbornly refuse the offer of the Dallas and Wichita Road and our town is ruined for unless we do give the Dallas and Wichita Road what they ask, the road will be built up Denton Creek and a depot will be built ten miles south of us and our improvements lost, which are today worth $500 will be worth $100. But should we give half of the lot that is today worth $500 will then be worth $15,000 so you see the gain.

Section 8, page one

First Chamber of Commerce Was Probably Organized Here In 1893

The first record that can be found of the organization of a chamber of commerce is Bowie is one that gives Jan. 21, 1893 as the date of the meeting at which the chamber was organized.

D. Davis acted as secretary of that meeting and his minutes are in possession of the local chamber of commerce. The Mayor, J.H. Matthews was elected chairman of the meeting and later president of the organization…

The name of “Bowie Chamber of Commerce” was adopted. The only project mentioned in the minutes was the following: “Wade Atkins made reference to the meeting of the Bob Stone Camp of Ex-Confederate Veterans of Montague County, which will meet in our city the first Monday in February and recommended that some public action be taken looking toward their entertainment by our citizens.

The Bowie chamber has had much to do with the growth of Bowie. One of its most recent projects was the building of the garment factory for the company which employs more than fifty women.