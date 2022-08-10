Montague County Sheriff’s staff welcomes large crowd to National Night Out event 10/08/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0 Guests to the Montague County Sheriff's National Night Out Event this past Tuesday enjoyed barbecue sandwiches and other goodies. (Photo by Dani Blackburn) Nathan Blackburn gets some direction from his uncle and also sheriff’s deputy Ryan Blackburn as he tries out the new BB gun range that was set up at the National Night Out Event. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson conducted a demonstration of the sheriff’s office drone. Kids had fun at the bounce house. (Photos by Dani Blackburn)
