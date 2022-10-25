NOCONA – Morgan Fenoglio, 27, died on Oct. 21, 2022 at home after a lifelong fight from congenital heart disease and DiGeorge syndrome.

Morgan was born with a rare syndrome and extremely complicated heart defect. Upon her diagnosis as an infant, it was thought to be inoperable. She was accepted for an experimental heart surgery at UCSF in 1995. She defied all odds and pioneered a surgery that would save hundreds of babies in the future. She was a lifetime case study of children born with the same defect.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her mother, Michelle Fenoglio-Toerck; fathers, Jayson Toerck and Jon Prestwood; brother, Caiden Fenoglio; grandparents, Robert and Patty Fenoglio; one nephew and many extended family members.

Any memorials made for Morgan can be made to any Nocona organization of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.