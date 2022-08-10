NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat

The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public.

Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.

“We are so excited to welcome the community back to campus for our annual Trunk or Treat,” said Bowie Campus Director Karen Davis. “It’s always a fun event where the kids have a chance to trick or treat and parents have a chance to win an array of door prizes, so be sure to come out to enjoy this fun, family-friendly event.”

For information call the Bowie campus at 940-872-4002.