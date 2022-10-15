Nocona cross country teams sweep up district titles

The Nocona Indians cross country teams dominated their district meet on Wednesday in Seymour.

Both the boy’s and girl’s teams finished in first place by an easy margin as each qualified for the regional meet as well.

The girl’s team had its top five runners finish in the top nine runners at the meet.

Bayler Smith led the team with a second place finish with a time of 13:13.

Jolie Rose, Ayden Patton and Melissa Segura finished behind her 4th-6th while Jayce Rose finished ninth overall.

Coach Kyle Spitzer was proud this group was able to get rewarded for their efforts. After finishing runners-up to state level Holliday several years in a row, the drop down to 2A finally delivered the Lady Indians the district title.

Spitzer hopes that is not where the accomplishments end for this group.

“I believe there are about six teams in the mix fighting for the four spots to go to state, and we are one of those teams,” Spitzer said. “It’s hard to compare times because courses are so different, but our times are very comparable to the times atop the region. This group seems to be very eager and motivated to take that next step, so we will see what happens.”

The Nocona boy’s cross country team won district on Wednesday.



The boy’s team won just as dominantly as well. Top runner Freddy Duran finished first overall with a time of 18:14. The top five runners for the Indians all finished among the top eight as Claudio Segura finished third, Alex Stephens fourth, Ivan Hernandez fifth and Walker Murphey eighth.

Coach Brody Wilson had nothing but praise for his team as they accomplished the big goal.

“Their hard work has been paying off and I’m happy they went out and represented their school well,” Wilson said. “They should be in the thick of things at regionals. We need to keep practicing hard and getting better each day.”

The regional meet is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

To see results for all Nocona varsity runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.