Nocona Library celebrates its 50th anniversary

10/26/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0

Guests celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Nocona Public Library during a reception on Oct. 20. (Courtesy photo)

Nocona Public Library celebrated its 50-year anniversary on Oct. 20 with a come-and-go reception. Refreshments were served to guests as they visited and toured the library. The library opened its doors for the first time on Oct. 20, 1972.

The library had a few different homes before moving to its current location. In January 1979, the Nunneleys gifted the land to the citizens and City of Nocona for a new library. The new building was completed in August 1982. (Below) Mildred Nunneley was an honored guest at the reception on Thursday. She is pictured next to a commemorative piece of art by artist, L.G. Lemons. Stop by the library to see this wonderful piece of art.

Mildred Nunneley was an honored guest at the library reception last week. (Courtesy photo)

