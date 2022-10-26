Nocona Library celebrates its 50th anniversary

Nocona Public Library celebrated its 50-year anniversary on Oct. 20 with a come-and-go reception. Refreshments were served to guests as they visited and toured the library. The library opened its doors for the first time on Oct. 20, 1972.

The library had a few different homes before moving to its current location. In January 1979, the Nunneleys gifted the land to the citizens and City of Nocona for a new library. The new building was completed in August 1982. (Below) Mildred Nunneley was an honored guest at the reception on Thursday. She is pictured next to a commemorative piece of art by artist, L.G. Lemons. Stop by the library to see this wonderful piece of art.