Nov. 8 early voting opens Monday

Early voting opens Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election in Texas.

While the national and state ballots have been garnering lots of attention, four entities in Montague County will have elections for school board and city council. All the county government posts on the ballot are running unopposed.

Early voting will be Monday-Friday only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the 10-day period. The extended hours days will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, only.

The voting locations are as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said this year they have added a half-day Saturday early voting day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the courthouse annex only.

Those who may wish to request a ballot by mail have until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to submit that application.

Nov. 8, 2022 general election

Early voting: Oct. 24-Nov. 4,

8 a.m. – 5 p.m, Monday-Friday

Extended hours: Oct. 25, Nov. 1,

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday voting, 8 a.m.- noon,

courthouse annex location ONLY

LOCATIONS

• Montague Co. Annex Community Room,

11339 State Highway 59, Montague

• Nocona Community Center, 807 N. U.S. 82

• Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess

• Bible Baptist Church, 1400 Hwy. 59, Bowie.