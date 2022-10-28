December 18, 1952 – October 22, 2022

SAINT JO – Paul Gene Sampson, 69, died on Oct. 22, 2022 at his home.

A private celebration of life for close friends and family will take place at a later date.

He was born to J.C. and Daisy Sampson on Dec. 18, 1952 in Dallas. He was united in marriage to Debbie Smith on April 16, 1970 and together they had three children. He married Brenda Crisp on April 24, 2013. He loved fishing, hunting, playing pranks and spending time with his grandchildren.

Sampson is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J.C. Jr. and Phillip and wife, Debbie.

He is survived by his brothers, David and Kenneth; wife, Brenda; sons, Jason, Chris and Todd; two step children; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.