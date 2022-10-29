Police offer trips to avoid problems during the holiday season

Submitted by the Bowie Police Department

Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching. Big events such as trick-or-treat night and hectic times of family gatherings and shopping trips can leave us distracted, and we can become wrapped up in the moment and forget that some people are watching and waiting for us to drop our guard.

“Vehicle burglary is simply a crime of opportunity. Most thefts occur when valuables are left unattended in an unsecured or unlocked vehicle, and most occur at night while the vehicle is parked outside of the victim’s residence. Virtually any property is apt to be stolen by anyone who can see it lying in the car when walking by,” explained Captain Kent Stagg.

