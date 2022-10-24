Red Ribbon Week opens

Red Ribbon Week is America’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program held each year from October 23-31. Commemorating the tragic murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, Red Ribbon Week serves as a reminder to celebrate living drug-free.
Celebrate Red Ribbon Week in your community by:
- Wearing red clothes or a red ribbon
- Organizing an event in your school or community
- Participating in our Red Ribbon contests
- Talking openly with friends and family about drug use prevention
Learn more about Red Ribbon Week and the different ways you can get involved by visiting the DEA website. Local schools also have many activities during Red Ribbon Week.
