Register to vote for next election

Texas Secretary of State John Scott encouraged all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by Oct. 11 to participate in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election. Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day, and since the 30th day before Nov. 8 falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, eligible Texas voters effectively have two extra days to register this year.

Secretary Scott urged Texas voters to visit the state’s official voting web site – VoteTexas.gov – for accurate and comprehensive information on voting in Texas.

“Even though we’re still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it’s never too early to make sure you’re registered, update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election,” Secretary Scott said.

