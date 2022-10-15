Saint Jo candidate forum on Oct. 19

The Saint Jo Chamber will be hosting a “Meet the Candidate” Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Texas Theater featuring candidates for the Saint Jo Independent School District School Board, city council and mayor positions.

Each candidate will introduce themselves and their credentials for the post. A question and answer session from the audience will follow.

The school board candidates are incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Scwirczynski, plus Neil Bowie, Cindy Castle, and Audie Morgan. Two seats are open.

The city council candidates are incumbents Leroy Voth and John Dunn, plus Keith Holmes, Melissa McPherson, Amber Smith and Colton Thomas. There are two seats open. Mayoral candidates are Incumbent Tom Weger and Shawn Armstrong.