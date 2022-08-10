Saint Jo Chamber hosting candidate forum

The Saint Jo Chamber will host a “Meet the Candidate” Forum on at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Texas Theater featuring candidates for the Saint Jo Independent School District School Board, Saint Jo City Council and Saint Jo City Mayor positions.

The format for the evening will include an introduction by each candidate of their background and credentials for the position along with their interest and vision for the school or city. A question and answer session from the audience will follow.

The school board candidates are incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Scwirczynski, plus Neil Bowie, Cindy Castle, and Audie Morgan. Two seats are open on the board.

City council candidates include incumbents Leroy Voth and John Dunn, plus Keith Holmes, Melissa McPherson, Amber Smith and Colton Thomas. There are two seats open on the council.

Mayoral candidates are Incumbent Tom Weger and Shawn Armstrong.

Those with questions may contact Camille Crist at camillecrist@gmail.com or via text or call at 636.236.9044.