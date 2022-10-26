Sheriff says Crime Stopper tips work; five arrested last week

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas exclaimed Monday, “Crime Stoppers works,” as evident from a tip last week that resulted in five people wanted on local warrants being arrested just across in Oklahoma.

Thomas said the tip came in on Oct. 18 indicating four suspects wanted on warrants were located at a residence in Burneyville, OK. The small town is in Love County near the state border.

The sheriff said he worked on gathering information on the vehicles the suspects drive to confirm their location and asked for assistance from the Love County Sheriff’s office. With two deputies and a local police officer, Thomas went to the residence where four people were arrested.

