October 16, 1948 – October 8, 2022

MUENSTER – Shirley Jean Cook Cooper, 73, died on Oct. 8, 2022.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Scott Funeral Home in Muenster.

Cooper was born on Oct. 16, 1948 in Fort Worth to Floyd Elmer and Lady Evelyn Wilson Cook. She attended Nocona High School and after graduation, she received her cosmetology degree at Cooke County College.

She was the owner and operator of Shirley’s Kut and Kurl for 21 years where she had weekly clients that became part of her family. When she retired from cosmetology, she helped her husband drive an Allied truck. She enjoyed driving the truck and got to see most of the United States. Once her granddaughter was born she retired from Allied to help take care of her.

Cooper is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Evelyn Cook and brothers, Robert and Wayne Cook.

She is survived by her special friend, Calvin Cooper; daughter, Kim Hennigan; son, John Eldred Jr.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Muenster.