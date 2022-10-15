Two local teens arrested in auto burglary spree

Two Bowie teens have been arrested in connection with a series of auto vehicle burglaries that occurred in the city between Sept. 24-25.

Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department reported approximately 10 vehicles were opened and gone through with some items taken, however, as of Sept. 26 only two had filed burglary complaints. Three more have been filed since that time.

Items were recovered at that time from five different vehicles. They were reportedly targeting unlocked vehicles. Items recovered included three handguns, one laptop, one iPad, two sets of AirPods along with one purse.

