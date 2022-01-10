Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won at home against Collinsville on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won 3-1 against the Lady Pirates, dominating all but the second set.

Nocona came into the match on a three-game winning streak. With only a few games left until district play starts, the Lady Indians wanted to continue building good momentum heading into it.

The first set saw Nocona win with little drama 25-15 against Collinsville. The second set ended up being the most competitive of the match. The Lady Indians came out a little flat after easily winning the first set and let the Lady Pirates gain confidence.

It went down to the wire, but in the end it was Collinsville that came through, pulling out the win by the smallest margin 25-23 to tie the score at 1-1.

Nocona came back with a vengeance, winning the first 10 points of set three. The Lady Pirates never recovered as the Lady Indians won 25-13 while supporting a big lead for most of the set.

Set four started out competitive for the first 20 points. Collinsville led 11-9 when Nocona grabbed control. The Lady Indians won the next five points to take a 14-11 lead and then four of the next five as it grew to 18-12. Another 4-1 run put Nocona ahead 22-13 and the end was near for the Lady Pirates.

The Lady Indians closed out the set strong 25-14 to win the match 3-1.

Skyler Smith led the team with 20 kills and was second with 16 assists. Megyn Meekins had team highs in assists (21), digs (16), service aces (three) and was second with 14 kills.

Olivia Six led the team with six blocks at the net while libero Kaygan Stone was second with 15 digs.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers rebounded from a loss with a good win at Graford on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Rabbits 3-1 in a match that was a good test against a fellow 1A opponent.

Graford won the first set decisively 25-17. Saint Jo adjusted to some of the Lady Rabbit tactics and won the next three sets by the scores 25-18, 25-19 and 25-21.

Kayden Skidmore and Payzlie Cervantes each had a team high six kills. Skidmore also led the team with 10 assists. Aubrey Morman had a team high seven service aces and also had five kills. Maxey Johnson was second with nine assists while Taylor Patrick led the team with 35 digs.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs played Olney at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cubs won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs 3-0, though all three sets were competitive and close.

Olney won with set scores 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22. Coach Amanda Aldriedge praised several girls for having key moments during the match.

“Senior Karagan Ritchie dominated at the net with several kills, blocks, and a number of crucial touches,” Aldriedge said. “Another senior, Sara Horton, was able to assist at the net with several tips and kills of her own. Horton and Carmen Gomez both had an ace late in the second set, but it just was not enough to pull through with the win. Midway through the third set, the team rallied behind Kai Cearley’s serve, but again, it just was not enough to finish out the game.”

