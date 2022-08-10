Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won easily against Chico on Tuesday in their final non-district match.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Dragons.

After the winning the first set easily 25-13, set two proved to be the most competitive of the match.

After 40 points, Saint Jo was only up 21-19 heading into the home stretch. The Lady Panthers closed out the set strong 4-2 to win 25-21 to go up 2-0.

The third set was close for the first 15 points, but Saint Jo slowly pulled away and won comfortably 25-18 to win the match.

Payzlie Cervantes and Aubrey Morman each led the team with five kills. Morman also had a team high five blocks.

Kayden Skidmore had a team high 10 assists and four service aces to go with four kills. Libero Taylor Patrick led the team with 17 digs.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won big at Tioga on Tuesday in their final game before district play starts.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs, though most sets were competitive.

The first set was the most decisive as Nocona won with little drama 25-17. Set’s two and three went into the final points which required the Lady Indians to close when the pressure was at its highest. Nocona won set two 25-22 and set three 25-21 to win the match 3-0.

Megyn Meekins led the team led the team with 14 kills. Skyler Smith was second with 13 kills while having a team high 18 assists.

Graci Brown and Aubree Kleinhans each had two service aces. Libero Kaygan Stone had eight digs while Ava Johnson had one block on the defensive end.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost to Tioga on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns lost two sets against the Lady Bulldogs by the set scores 25-16 and 25-22.

Madi Deason led Forestburg with four kills while Logan Ladewig had five service aces.

Coach Kayla Firth knows her team has put in the work to get ready for district play starting up against fellow Montague County schools Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg.

