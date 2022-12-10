Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started district play on Friday with a win against Poolville at home.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Monarchs.

Nocona won each set with little drama with the set scores being 25-14, 25-15 and 25-12. The win kept up the Lady Indians recent stretch of good play as Nocona has now won nine games in a row as the young team seems to be peaking at the right time.

Skyler Smith led the team with 10 kills and was second with eight assists. Megyn Meekins had a team high 11 assists and two service aces to go with eight kills.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers and Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs started off district play on Friday night against the other.

It was the state-ranked Lady Panthers who took the win in straight sets on the road.

Saint Jo won with set scores 25-9, 25-20 and 25-12.

The last five years the teams have been in different district’s, but have always ended up playing the other in the playoffs and ending the other’s season.

The programs have traded wins each year with Saint Jo winning in 2018 and 2020 and Prairie Valley winning in 2019 and last year 2021.

This year the Lady Panthers returned the favor at least in the first match.

Saint Jo’s Aubrey Morman led the team with 10 kills and six service aces. Kayden Skidmore had a team high 17 assists to go with four aces. Payzlie Cervantes was second with six kills and Maxey Johnson was second with nine assists. Taylor Patrick led the team with 10 digs.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears started district with a win at Forestburg on Friday night.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Horns.

Gold-Burg won with set scores being 25-18, 25-7 and 25-13.

Lady Bear Coach Cheryl Cromleigh had particular praise for some of her players that did some heavy lifting in the win.

“My outside hitter Sadie Whitaker probably had her best game ever as well as my middle Sadie Weaver,” Cromleigh said. “They were really on that night. The team served and played outstanding as a team after they settled down and got their rhythm.”