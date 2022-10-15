Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians dominated at Alvord on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs to pick up their second district win in as many games and also their 10th straight.

Nocona won with set scores 25-13, 25-21 and 25-10 showing only one set being competitive.

Megyn Meekins led the team in kills (10), assists (12) and service aces (three). Skyler Smith was second with nine kills and 11 assists.

On defense Olivia Six got two blocks while Kaygan Stone and Graci Brown each had five digs to lead the team.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to get their first district win against Gold-Burg at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Bears, though it looked like it was going to be a close match early on.

Gold-Burg was up 8-2 early on, but Prairie Valley came back to tie things up at 10-10. It was back and forth with the Lady Bulldogs mostly playing with a small lead. Prairie Valley was able to close out a 21-19 lead to eventually win 25-22 to take a 1-0 lead.

The second set belonged to the Lady Bulldogs as their lead quickly grew to double-digits up 15-5 and 21-9.

Gold-Burg showed some life in the final 10 points to make the final score not as bad, but the Lady Bulldogs won with little drama 25-15 to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw the Lady Bears again start the set strong like in the first set, up 8-2 with their backs against the walls. Again like in the first set, Prairie Valley quickly came back to tie the score at 10-10.

The Lady Bulldogs’ momentum never stopped though as the lead grew from 13-12 to 17-13 and 20-15. In the end, Prairie Valley won the set 25-18 to close out the match and win 3-0.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their second district game at home against Forestburg on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Horns.

It was competitive in the first and third sets, but Saint Jo was able to close out both strong to win with set scores for the match being 25-19, 25-10 and 25-18.

Lady Panther Coach Kelly Skidmore did not think it was a good performance from her team, but was glad they got the win.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with 10 kills, 12 assists and six service aces. Maxey Johnson was second with 10 assists while Aubrey Morman had five kills and a team high two blocks. Libero Taylor Patrick finished with a team high 11 digs.

