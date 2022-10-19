Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up the first round of district play with a win against Chico on Friday night.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets with little drama against the Lady Dragons.

Nocona won with set scores being 25-17, 25-14 and 25-17.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 11 kills and 12 assists while Skyler Smith was right behind her with 10 kills and 11 assists. Aubree Kleinhans and Calli Womack each had two service aces to lead the team.

On defense Bren Fenoglio and Avery Crutsinger each had three blocks. Kaygan Stone and Kleinhans ended with four digs each.

It wraps up the first round of district play for Nocona as the Lady Indians are easily in first place with three wins. Not only has Nocona not lost a set during district, but in its last six matches.

The team cannot get complacent in its final three regular season matches as it gears up for the playoffs while hopefully continuing to get better.

The Lady Indians are next scheduled to at noon on Oct. 22 at home against Alvord for senior day.

Gold-Burg vs Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up the first round of district play on Friday by beating Gold-Burg on the road.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Bears with set scores being 25-9, 25-14 and 25-10.

Aubrey Morman led Saint Jo with 13 kills. Kayden Skidmore had a team high 16 assists and five aces to go along with eight kills. Payzlie Cervantes led the team with six digs while adding six kills. Maxey Johnson also had five aces while she was second with 14 assists.

Lady Panther Coach Kelly Skidmore was proud of her team.

“The overall game finish was much better in the second and third set than it has been,” Skidmore said. “Also finishing the first round out that way was a big accomplishment. Now to finish the last three games strong.”

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Forestburg.

Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at home against Prairie Valley.

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at Forestburg on Friday night.

It went to four sets, but the Lady Bulldogs won 3-1 overall.

The first two sets went Prairie Valley’s way winning 25-13 and 25-15. The third set saw the Lady Horns fight back and make it a match. Ultimately, Forestburg was able to pull out the set at the end and win 25-22 to extend the match.

The Lady Bulldogs then won the fourth set 25-12 to close out the match and win 3-1.

From Forestburg, Alli Cisneros led the team with five kills and Braylee Briles had five service aces.

The win for Prairie Valley puts it in second place in district with a 2-1 record after the first round, with its only loss to first place Saint Jo.

Forestburg will be hoping for better results the second time around after going 0-3.

The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to travel to Gold-Burg to play at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The Lady Horns are next set to host Saint Jo at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.