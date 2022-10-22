Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district play with a win at Poolville on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians won 3-1 against the Lady Monarchs.

Nocona came into the match in first place of the district standings after winning against all three of the other teams. Poolville was sitting in second place with its only loss coming against the Lady Indians and knowing this was its last chance to beat Nocona and challenge for the district title most likely.

The Lady Monarchs showed some heart. After losing in straight sets in the first match, Poolville was able to compete until the final points in the first two sets. The teams split each set, wining by the closest margin 25-23 to tie the score at 1-1.

The third and fourth set more went Nocona’s way as it won with less drama 25-19 in both sets to win the match and stay undefeated in district play.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won on senior night on Monday against Forestburg.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Horns, with two of the three sets being competitive.

The first set saw Forestburg come out strong to get an early 7-3 lead. Strong serving led Gold-Burg to come back and take a 15-10 lead and later a 21-14 lead heading into the final points.

The Lady Horns closed the gap in the final 10 points, but it was not enough as the Lady Bears won 25-20.

The second set was one to forget as Gold-Burg overwhelmed Forestburg from the start and it was never a contest. The Lady Bears won easily 25-4 to take a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Horns bounced back in set three as they could only play better. It was the most competitive set of the match with the score tied at 10-10.

Gold-Burg built a lead steadily, winning several 3-2 exchanges to make the lead grow from 13-12 to 22-18. From there, the Lady Bears closed out the set strong to win 25-19 and the match 3-0.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at home against Prairie Valley on Monday night to start off the second round of district play.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs to give them the 2-0 season lead on Prairie Valley.

Saint Jo came in from the first round of district play undefeated and feeling confident after not dropping a set or a match since September.

Prairie Valley was coming off of two straight set wins since it had last played the Lady Panthers and knew it wanted to play the district leaders and recent playoff foes better than the first match.

The first set saw Saint Jo win with little drama though it was far from dominant 25-16. Lady Panther Coach Kelly Skidmore has worried about her team’s mentality in second and third sets following a win in set one, feeling like her young team has given away too many of those types of sets during the season.

Whether that was the case or not, Prairie Valley made them feel it as the second set went down to the wire, going into extra points and it being either team’s to win. In the end, the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull it out, winning 29-27 to tie the match up at 1-1.

That must have awakened Saint Jo as sets three and four were as one-sided as it could get.

The Lady Panthers won 25-7 and 25-8 to win the match 3-1 and stay undefeated.