Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

It was a happy senior day for the Nocona Lady Indians as they easily beat Alvord on Saturday.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs as they also wrapped up the district title even with one game still to play.

Nocona won with set scores that got progressively one-sided 25-16, 25-13 and 25-8.

Skyler Smith led the team with 10 kills, 14 digs, two blocks and two service aces. She was second with 10 assists, but did record her 1,000 career assist during the game and was presented with a banner after the game.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 16 assists and also had two service aces along with Kaygan Stone.

Senior Olivia Six picked up one block in her last home game and was joined by fellow senior Calli Womack in being honored before the game.

Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears long quest to defeat Prairie Valley during district play happened on Friday night at home.

The Lady Bears won 3-1 though all four of the sets could have gone either way as they were won by the smallest of margins.

The Lady Bulldogs came into the match with a one game lead in the district standings after beating Gold-Burg in the first matchup 10 days previous in straight sets.

The Lady Bears have been aiming to beat Prairie Valley for the last four years since the teams have always shared a district during that time, but never could.

On Friday night, it finally happened for Gold-Burg.

The first set went into extra points, but the Lady Bears came away with the win 27-25. The second set went down to the wire and again Gold-Burg won 25-23 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Bulldogs were not discouraged as the third set proved just as competitive though they did have to come back from several points down at one point.

This time Prairie Valley was able to come out winners 25-23 to make it 2-1.

The fourth set continued the trend of super close, competitive play between the teams with the end coming down to who could execute. In the end, Gold-Burg came out on top, winning the set 25-23 and the match 3-1.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up the district title with a one-sided win at Forestburg on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Horns with set scores being 25-10, 25-13 and 25-10.

Saint Jo Coach Kelly Skidmore thought there were some positive things, but is grading her team with the idea of a long playoff run in mind.

“We were not as consistent at the service line as I would have liked, but we were able to finish the match,” Skidmore said. “Looking forward to our last district game and starting playoffs next week.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.