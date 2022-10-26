Weekend Halloween, fall festival activities

Oct. 28

Montague ISD Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m, old gym/cafeteria.

Oct. 29

Bowie Trick or Treat night

Clay Street Fall Festival, Nocona

Family Fun Night at Calvary Baptist Church, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 204 Decatur Street.

Bowie High Class of 2023 Project Graduation Haunted House, 5:30 -11 p.m., junior high school, $5 entry fee.

Oct. 30

Carter Lake Road Church of Christ Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., 412 Rock Hill Road.

Oct. 31

Nocona trick or treat night

Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce Trunk-or-Treat on the Square, 5 p.m.

The churches of Montague host Trunk or Treat at the courthouse square in Montague from 5-7 p.m.