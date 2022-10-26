Oct. 28
Montague ISD Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m, old gym/cafeteria.
Oct. 29
Bowie Trick or Treat night
Clay Street Fall Festival, Nocona
Family Fun Night at Calvary Baptist Church, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 204 Decatur Street.
Bowie High Class of 2023 Project Graduation Haunted House, 5:30 -11 p.m., junior high school, $5 entry fee.
Oct. 30
Carter Lake Road Church of Christ Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., 412 Rock Hill Road.
Oct. 31
Nocona trick or treat night
Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce Trunk-or-Treat on the Square, 5 p.m.
The churches of Montague host Trunk or Treat at the courthouse square in Montague from 5-7 p.m.
Weekend Halloween, fall festival activities
